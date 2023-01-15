Adebutu Leads Girl Child Awareness, Donates Instructional Materials to Female Students 





In an effort to produce ladies who would stand the gap and reform the society and nation at large with great virtue, the wife of the Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and founder of the Ladies of Integrity, Mrs Adenike Adebutu, has urged female students to live with a goal to be remembered for, hard-working and be good role models.

Speaking at a one day lecture organized by the Ladies of Integrity, tagged: ‘Our Girls, Our Pride’ with the theme: ‘The threat to my gender’ for female students of Ogun West Senatorial district in Ilaro axis of the state, Mrs Adebutu said the Foundation was birthed after examining the critical condition of the girl child and out of the yearning of a Society of Ladies filled with integrity, value to prosper the girl child, their family and the nation in general.

The wife of the Ogun governorship candidate, while donating instructional materials to the students, also charged them to be apostles of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper