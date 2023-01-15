Apex Court Halts Election in Three Warri LGAs Until Fresh Delineation 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting any election in Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State, until a fresh delineation is done in the electoral Wards and Units in the Areas.

The order was in respect of the appeal marked SC/413/2016, filed by Hon. George Timinimi and 9 others against INEC.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, on December 2, 2022, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, the Supreme Court stated inter-alia: “By virtue of Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, I grant relief 3 (a) of the appellants’ claim which is: ‘An order of this Court compelling the defendant, its agents, servants, privies and assigns to conduct a fresh delineation of all that electoral wards/polling units for Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State…





Source: Thisday Newspaper