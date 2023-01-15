Atiku: APC Synonymous with Poverty, Insecurity







Obi: Nigeria Safe in Stingy Man’s Hands

*G-5 govs will soon shut the door of reconciliation, Wike warns PDP

*Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, and job creation if elected president

Adedayo Akinwale, John Shiklam, Blessing Ibunge, Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja and Fidelis David

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is synonymous with poverty, unemployment, insecurity, lack of development and other negative indices in human development.

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that Nigeria would be safer in the hands of a stingy man.

Obi’s counterpart in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, however, said education and job creation would be his priorities if elected president.

This is coming as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the G-5 governors of the PDP would soon foreclose the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper