Bowing to Court Orders, INEC Releases Updated List of Gov’ship, N’Assembly Candidates





*APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, SDP make list

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Following court orders and the deaths of some candidates for the forthcoming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an updated list of the governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the various political parties that will participate in the elections.

The updated list contains the names of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to the updated list obtained by THISDAY from the commission, Ifeoma Helen Mbakwe, is the authentic senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Anambra North senatorial zone in Anambra State, while Geoffrey Onyejegbu is the party’s senatorial candidate for Anambra South.

In Adamawa South senatorial zone, Pullo Baba Abubakar is the candidate of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper