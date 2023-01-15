Buhari Departs Abuja Monday to Attend African Peace Conference in Mauritania





* Gets award for strengthening continental peace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja for Nouakchott, capital of Islamic Republic of Mauritania to attend a two-day African Conference on Peace.

According to a release issued on Sunday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the president during his stay in official visit to Mauritania, will on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, receive “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular inventions, counsel and conciliatory position.

The award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

Before the international recognition for serving Nigeria and the larger interest of peace in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper