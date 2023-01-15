Don’t Blackmail Judiciary, Jonathan Cautions Politicians





*Urges political class not to be blinded by power

Olusegun Osahon in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished the political class to allow the judiciary to perform its constitutional functions, stressing that politicians should not blackmail or take advantage of the judiciary due to it is conservativeness.

He gave the admonition at the weekend during the book presentation/reception that formed part of the week-long activities marking the retirement of the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have hailed the retiring judge.

Jonathan acknowledged the critical role Justice Abiri played when she swore in the Rivers State governor, Wike, thus averting a constitutional crisis and advised politicians not to be blinded by the power they wield.

Source: Thisday Newspaper