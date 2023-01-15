Emefiele: Six Senior Lawyers Write AGF,  Warn DSS against Disrespecting Court Orders





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, and five other Senior Advocates of Nigeria have warned the Department of State Services (DSS) against disrespecting court orders which prevented it from arresting the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

The other SANs, who wrote under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership included Oba Maduabuchi, Emeka Ozoani, M.M Nurudeen, Abdul Mohammed and Dr. Emeka Obegolu.

The learned silks said they had observed “moves by the DSS to still proceed and sidetrack and disobey the court decisions by unduly and unlawfully interfere with Emefiele’s fundamental rights”.

The senior advocates stated these in a letter dated 6th January, titled Emefiele: ‘Let The Rule of Law of Prevail’.

The letter was jointly signed by the six senior lawyers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper