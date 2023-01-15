  Enact Policies to Control Exploration, Exportation of Lithium Production in Nigeria, FG Urged





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Chairman, Board of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), Mr. Uba Sa’idu Malami, has renewed the quest for the formulation of intentional policies to control the exploration, exportation, mining and production of lithium in Nigeria.

Malami noted that lithium is replacing oil and has become very strategic the world over, hence it’s the world’s new oil and Nigeria must be jealous and quick to develop intentional policies that will protect the prime mineral resource (lithium) “like we did for oil and gas decades ago.”

The Co-founder of the Geological Society of Nigeria (GSN), who disclosed this while speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, said that the new economic order will be largely dictated by the ability of nations to take advantage of emerging opportunities afforded by lithium resources.

According to him, Nigeria must be in full control of the entire lithium value chain as the resources could significantly control…





Source: Thisday Newspaper