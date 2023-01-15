For These Bleak Times, A ‘Silva’ Lining…





At the opening of his retrospective exhibition in Ibadan late last year, which was held alongside the launch of the TECH Art Gallery, Abuja-based Sri Lankan artist Imal Silva offered a nuanced message of better times ahead for the nation. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Isn’t that obvious? All puns were intended with the choice of the exhibition’s title, The SILVA Lining—Imal Silva; The Man, His Art, and His Journey. After all, wasn’t the retrospective exhibition, whose opening on Sunday, December 18, last year heralded the inauguration of the TECH Art Gallery in Ibadan, all about the life and work of the Sri Lankan-born social entrepreneur, Imal Silva, in the Oyo State capital?

The exhibition’s offerings, which are a collection of paintings, prints, and photographs by Silva, were produced between 2000 and 2012 when he relocated to Abuja. Silva was just ten years old when he and his mother relocated from Sri Lanka to Ibadan. During his years growing up in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper