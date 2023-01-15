Four Feared Killed as Gunmen Set CUPP Spokesman’s Residence Ablaze in Imo





Udora Orizu in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, yesterday cried out for help as gunmen set his house, and vehicles ablaze and also killed his uncle in Imo State.

Unconfirmed reports, however, said four persons were killed by the attackers.

Ugochinyere, who is the House of Representatives candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reported that there was heavy shooting for more than 25 minutes in his country home in Umukegwu Akokwa.

Ugochinyere in a seemingly distressed tweet said: “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last act as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently. As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been sent ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25mins. Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan. I pray and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper