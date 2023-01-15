Leeds ‘Best Performance’ Not Enough at Villa Park





Aston Villa may have beaten them 2-1 in the Premier League last night, but Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said it was his side’s “best performance” in his 11 months in charge.

Leon Bailey finished off a swift counter-attack to give Villa an early lead and Emiliano Buendia headed in their second before Patrick Bamford’s late strike for Leeds.

Marsch told BBC Sport: “It was the most complete performance we have had since I’ve been here. It is a really positive sign for me. It hurts to lose but a really positive performance.

“I’ve tried hard to create a process and understanding of how we want to play football. I am really satisfied to now see it start to come together.”

Marsch, who took over last February, sees his side remain two points above the drop zone.

“We have to stay focused on our process and not get stressed out by the table. I want us to stay laser focused on us,” he said.

Bailey had a hand in both goals with the Jamaican winger…





Source: Thisday Newspaper