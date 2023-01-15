Masari Warns Nigerian Armed Forces against Partisanship 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has warned members of the Nigerian Armed Forces against working for political parties or groups of persons as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

Masari, who gave the warning on Sunday in Katsina during the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the People’s Square, said security personnel should not be involved in partisan politics.

He said: “Members of the Armed Forces, this will be my last address on an occasion like this because I will leave office by 29 of May this year. So, I thank you very much for all the support you have given me.

“We have worked together for the last seven and a half years. We have agreed and disagreed but for the betterment of the people of Katsina State that you have sworn to protect and defend.

“And I hope you will give all necessary cooperation to all our successors and you will remain the Armed Forces of Nigeria. You will…





Source: Thisday Newspaper