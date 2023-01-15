North-east APC Youths Warn Party Leaders against Refusal to Address Gale of Defections





Meanwhile, the members of the North-east APC Youth Stakeholders’ Forum have warned the leaders of the ruling party that refusing to address the grievances of party members and the gale of defections in the region might prove fatal in the forthcoming elections.

The Acting Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Shaibu Tilde in a statement issued yesterday reaffirmed their resolve to withdraw support for the vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The statement said: “You are aware that in the last 48 hours, the media has been awash with the news report of our position on the vice presidential candidate of our great party. We wish to reaffirm our resolve on the issue and state unequivocally loud that our position to withdraw our support for the vice presidential candidate of our dear party, Senator Kashim Shettima still stands.”

The forum said what has however become a source of worry for it was the unsavoury and scathing attack launched on the group by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper