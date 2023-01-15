Oil Theft: Investigative Panel Vows to Expose Perpetrators









Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel on Crude Oil Theft/Losses, Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has said that the panel will not be afraid to identify and expose those involved in the economic sabotage.

He stated this when he led the members of the panel on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who also charged them to be courageous in discharging their assignment.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Ndiomu said they were in Imo State to “engage and have frank discussions with the governor on finding a lasting solution to oil theft in Nigeria, knowing full well that Imo State is one of the oil-producing states badly affected by the menace of oil theft/losses.”

He restated his commitment to work with the Imo State Government to, not only identify but prosecute the culprits.

Ndiomu stated that they equally came to tap from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper