Remembrance Day: Tinubu Vows to Work with Military to Defeat Any Threat against Nigeria





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured that if elected president, he would join hands with the military in ensuring that Nigeria defeats every threat to her nationhood.

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media office, gave the assurance in a message of commendation and gratitude to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the occasion of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 15th of every year to remember veterans and honour the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces.

The APC presidential candidate said that the Armed Forces have remained a great shield that has consistently fought against any threat to national security and peaceful coexistence.

He said: “The nation owes members of the armed forces – past and present – a huge debt of gratitude for keeping the country together as one” and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper