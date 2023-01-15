Rivers APC to Wike: Provide Evidence of Investigation on Criminal Trial Against Amaechi, Cole





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The 2023 Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the state government led by Governor Nyesom Wike to provide evidence of investigation on the fresh criminal suit filed against former governor Chibuike Amaechi and Tonye Cole, governorship candidate of the party over state assets.

Recall that the same suit filed against Amaechi and Cole by Governor Wike was struck out by Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the state High Court in Port Harcourt, in October 2022, after the state Attorney-General withdrew the alleged criminal charges.

However, the state government on Thursday, filed a fresh suit against the duo before Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the state High Court in Port Harcourt.

When the matter was mentioned in court, the trial judge, Justice Nwogu urged the prosecuting counsel to serve the processes to all the parties in the matter and adjourned till January 19 for hearing.

Reacting to the new filed suit, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper