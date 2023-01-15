With Many Nigerians Paying N250-N400 for Petrol, Marketers, Economists, OPS Insist on Full Deregulation





Our Correspondents

With many Nigerians now paying as high as between N250 and N400 for a litre of petrol, fuel marketers, economists and the organised private sector (OPS) have again asked the federal government to hands off the regulation of the price of the product to allow market forces prevail.

THISDAY’s investigation revealed that most filling stations across the country have continued to sell the product, far above the regulated prices, despite the huge resources spent in subsidising the prices.

THISDAY gathered at the weekend that only the retail stations belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the few marketers that are members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) that were selling petrol between N165 and N170.

Other retail outlets owned by marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which controls the largest number of filling stations nationwide…





Source: Thisday Newspaper