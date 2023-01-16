2023: Court Decides Fate of Registered Voters without PVCs January 30





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned till January 30, the decision whether to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow registered voters without Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) participate in the forthcoming general election.

Justice Nyako fixed the date for judgment shortly after lawyers representing parties in the matter ended their submissions for and against the case.

In the event that the plaintifffs’ case succeeds, the court is expected to either order INEC to ensure all registered voters get their PVCs before the general election, which commences with the presidential and National Assembly elections or in the alternative allow the use of temporary voters card or Voters Identification Number (VIN).

The Incorporated Trustees of International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Mr Emmanuel Chukwuka and Mr Bruno Okeahialam, had, in their suit asked the court to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper