Again, Gunmen Attack INEC Office in Enugu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that its office in Enugu South Local Government Area has been attacked by gunmen a few weeks to the general election.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement on Monday.

The incident, which occurred around 9.12pm Sunday, January 15, 2023, led to the death of one police officer, while another was injured and currently receiving treatment.

The commission noted that the security gatehouse was razed, but the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response by the police and military personnel from 82 Division.

Okoye added that security agencies have commenced investigation on the attack, while a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired…





Source: Thisday Newspaper