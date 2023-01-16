 AUTO CRASHES ON THE BAUCHI-JOS ROAD





According to the World Bank in December 2022, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest rate of road accidents globally. Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps has reported that a total of 32,617 persons lost their lives to road crashes in Nigeria from 2016 to 2021.

The statistics revealed that 5,053 lives were lost in 2016; 5,121 in 2017; 5,181 in 2018; 5483 in 2019; 5574 in 2020, and about 6,205 died in 2021. For 2022 the figures are yet to be ascertained. Although the menace is all over the county, Bauchi-Jos road has been said to be recording more accidents within these years. The FRSC, Bauchi State commander Yusuf Abdullahi, revealed that the sector has recorded 402 deaths in three years from 2020 to 2021.

Given the above, one can say that after the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, road accident is the third major crisis Nigeria is experiencing. However, experts have attributed 60% of the problems to reckless driving and over-speeding, though 30% is said to be a result of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper