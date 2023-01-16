CBN Tightens Noose on Money Launderers, Terrorism Financiers





*Issues guidelines on beneficial ownership, says legal persons, arrangements susceptible to abuse

*Imposes responsibility to identify, manage related risks on financial entities

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled an Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Financial Institutions) Regulations, 2022, (CBN AML/CFT/CPF Regulations) to check abuses in the financial system.

The apex bank stated that the objective of the guidance was to assist financial institutions in identifying and verifying the Beneficial Owners (BO) of legal persons and legal arrangements in line with extant anti-money laundering laws and regulations.

The CBN in a circular dated January 12, 2023, and directed to all banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs), which was signed by the bank’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulations Department, Chibuzor Efobi, said though…





Source: Thisday Newspaper