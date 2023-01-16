Celebrity Launches Scholarship to Promote Tech Education

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
A Chef, Food influencer and CEO of Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, has launched a tech scholarship to enhance and promote technological inclusion in Nigeria.
The scholarship tagged ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover Tech Scholarship’ , according to Tayo-Osikoya, is targeted at propelling technological innovation and reducing joblessness among productive Nigerian population.
In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, the scholarship’s founder, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, said the scholarship is to broaden access to technological education and to bridge the existing gap in the acquisition of required tech skills among young Nigerians.
Tayo-Osikoya added that the Scholarship established in partnership with Conclase Academy, will cover tuition fee for qualified students seeking admission into the prestigious tech institution.
She said; “I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams,…
Source: Thisday Newspaper