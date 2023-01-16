CUPP Asks Security Agencies to Probe Attack on Ugochinyere House, Fingers Imo Govt





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on security agencies to ensure that the gunmen who invaded the residence of its Spokesman and House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato North/South federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Saturday, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others, were nabbed and brought to justice.

The opposition parties at a press conference in Abuja yesterday urged the Nigeria Police to ensure that all the perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested quickly for immediate prosecution and necessary punishment as stipulated by law.

Speaking on their behalf, CUPP co-spokesman, Mark Adebayo, accused Imo State Government of being the brain behind the assassination attempt on Ugochinyere.

While demanding adequate security for Ugochinyere wherever he goes in continuation of his lawful campaign activities, CUPP vowed that its leadership would escalate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper