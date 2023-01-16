Democracy Has Come to Stay in Nigeria, Irabor Declares





*Says military to back up police for smooth elections

*Clerics pray for peaceful polls

*Buhari reviews last Remembrance Day parade as president

*State governors pledge more support to military

Deji Elumoye , Segun James , Kemi Olaitan , Ibrahim Shuaibu , James Sowole and Okon Bassey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday declared that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, pledging the military’s readiness to give the necessary support to the Nigeria Police and other internal security agencies to ensure a crisis-free general election in the country this year.

Clerics also offered prayers for the fallen heroes and veterans, just as the widow of a fallen soldier, Cynthia Ubah, also called for speedy processing of the life insurance benefits and other entitlements due their grieving families.

Also, as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reviewed the last Armed Forces Remembrance Day as his eight-year tenure as President ends on May 29, 2023,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper