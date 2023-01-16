DSS Denies Invading CBN





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Monday denied invading the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja to arrest of the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefelie.

A statement issued by DSS said no such action was taken by the agency.

The statement issued by the agency was to debunk trending fake news that the secret service had invaded the CBN headquarters.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor.

“This is fake news and quite misleading”, the statement signed by Spokesman of the agency, Dr Peter Afunanya,” said.





Source: Thisday Newspaper