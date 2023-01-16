DSS vs Emefiele: ACJHR Urges Buhari to Save Judiciary from Ridicule





By Sunday Aborisade

A civil society organisation, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has said that the Department of State Services (DSS) could rubbish President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the judiciary if the secret police should arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The group wondered why the DSS should still be on the trail of the apex bank’s boss despite court orders barring it from arresting Emefiele over the alleged trump up charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

The ACJHR stated this in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr. Abubakar Isa, and made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

The group recalled that Justice M.A. Hassan barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

It noted that Justice Hassan described the plot to arrest Emefiele on charges of terrorism as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper