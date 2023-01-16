 EMMANUEL’S COVENANT IN THE ‘LAND OF PROMISE’







The Udo Emmanuel administration has performed well, reckons James Orok

Recently, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly passed the appropriation bill 2023 of N700bn, N344.005bn for recurring expenses and N355.995bn for capital expenditures into law. Reading the report, it was not surprising that the bill was unanimously accepted and signed into law by the lawmakers. Of course, the lawmakers are witnesses to democracy dividends that have been accruing to the state since the inception of Udom Emmanuel as governor on May 29, 2015.

While the governor exits office by May 29, it is instructive to x-ray the incursion of Emmanuel on the Akwa Ibom landscape. In the first term of his administration, among other things, the governor constructed roads – building more than 1,000 kilometers of highways across the state. This singular act opened up production in the state, allowing for efficient flow of goods and services. And in 2019 when he earned a second term, Emmanuel was not done with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper