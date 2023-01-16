FGC Yauri: Parents of Abducted Female Students Beg Nigerians for N100m as Ransom for Terrorists





Parents of the 11 remaining abducted female students of the Federal Government College, Yauri, in Kebbi State, have appealed to Nigerians to come to their aid financially in order to rescue their children from their abductors.

In a letter addressed to all Nigerians, which PRNigeria

obtained, a group known as “Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria,” passionately solicited financial assistance towards raising the sum of N100 million as ransom to be paid to terrorists in exchange of their wards.

Recall that the 11 students were kidnapped when bandits invaded their school on June17, 2021.

PRNigeria had, last November, reported that some of the girls were now teenage mothers with babies, while about four others were pregnant (then).

In their letter, the Chairman and Secretary of the ‘Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria,’ Salim Ka’oje and Mr Daniel Alkali, said…





Source: Thisday Newspaper