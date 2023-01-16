Group: Tinubu’s ‘Unintelligent Words’ are Poetic Jargons





Ayodeji Ake

The Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), yesterday defended the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s unintelligent words ‘Ba la blu’ heard during his campaigns, as poetic jargons.

Videos of Tinubu saturated social media capturing some ‘unintelligent words’, “Ba la blu” and some other unrecognised words uttered during his presidential campaigns.

Addressing attendees virtually at the inaugural meeting of SRG, the Convener, Mr. Oludare Marindoti, said although the uttered words don’t make sense but the context in which they were used corresponded and made sense which could be likened to poetic jargons.

“The word ba la blu, doesn’t make sense but if anyone can make a 15-second cut of that statement, where he said we are making progress, it will be obvious that it makes sense because its different from the ‘bu lu ba la’ of another party, what Asiwaju was saying were poetic jargons, “ he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper