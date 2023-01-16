Increased Spending, Energy, Production Costs Drive Inflation to 21.34%





Highest in Bauchi, Kogi, Anambra, others

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities increased by 5.72 per cent to 21.34 per cent year on year in December compared to 15.63 per cent in December 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated yesterday.

Month on month, inflation also rose to 1.71 per cent in the review period compared to 1.39 per cent in November.

According to the CPI Figures for December, month-on-month inflation may have been caused by a sharp increase in demand usually experienced during the festive season, as well as an increase in the cost of production including increase in energy, transportation costs, and exchange rate depreciation among others.

Food inflation rose to 23.75 per cent year-on-year which was 6.38 per cent higher compared to 17.37 per cent recorded in December 2021.

On a month-on-month, the food inflation stood at 1.89 per cent, which was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper