Keyamo: No Evidence Tinubu Has Health Issues





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no evidence to show that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu has health issues.

The Spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo stated this on Monday while featuring on ‘Good Morning Show’ on ARISE NEWS Channel.

He said the whole noise about Tinubu’s health was the strategy by the opposition to repeat the lies a thousand times and make it stick in the minds of Nigerians.

His words: “No matter how much they repeat it, the opposition, and some sections of the press, the fact remains that there is no evidence to the contrary that my candidate has some kind of health issues. I said it on this program before that the strategy has been to repeat a lie a thousand times until that lie sticks out as a truth

“As I speak with you, in the last few weeks, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been more active on the campaign…





Source: Thisday Newspaper