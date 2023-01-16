New Presidential Amnesty Boss Leads Staff to Bid Predecessor Farewell





The lnterim Adminstrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), has led other staff of PAP to the farewell organised in honour of his predecessor, late Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo, in Abuja.

According to a release issued by PAP Acting Head of Information, Lawson Alaenetonwa, the service of songs held at the weekend in honour of the former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dokubo, attracted a full house of present and past PAP management and staff, family, friends and other sympathisers to the Musa Yar’Adua Event Centre in Abuja.

The deceased’s widow, lbila Quaker Dokubo and two of his children attended the afternoon of songs, prayers, tributes and well-wishes for Dokubo’s final journey.

In his homily, the officiating minister, Pastor Obinna Obioma, who spoke on the need for man to always strive to live a worthy life that is kind, pleasant and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper