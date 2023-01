NGX to Review 2022 Market Performance, Provide 2023 Outlook

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said that it will host the 2022 Market Recap and 2023 Outlook event Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

According to NGX, the Market Recap and Outlook is an annual event designed to review market performance in the preceding year and present expert predictions for the Nigerian capital market and the broader economy for the New Year.

The firm, in a statement said that the event will bring together an audience of market practitioners, investors, analysts, government officials, regulators, media and other key stakeholders.

The NGX 2022 Market Recap and 2023 Outlook event, according to the statement, will be headlined by Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX and supported by the NGX Executive Committee, adding that it will also feature a presentation on ‘Global Markets Outlook for 2023 and Opportunities in the Nigerian Capital Market”?’ from Simon Kitchen, Managing Director-Head of Strategy at EFG Hermes…





Source: Thisday Newspaper