Nigeria Records 29 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 in One Week





*WHO urges retention of facemasks

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 29 new COVID-19 infections recorded across five states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is coming as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised all the countries to continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocol on the use of facemasks by the public, irrespective of the local epidemiological situation.

NCDC in an update released at the weekend, noted that the latest report represented cumulative data for cases recorded in one week, from January 7 to 13.

The report showed that while the fatality toll remained 3,155, the newly confirmed cases have increased the country’s cases to 259,858.

As of January 10, Nigeria had tested 5,708,974 samples and discharged 259,850 patients, according to the NCDC Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa, who confirmed at a press conference in Abuja that the centre was on red alert ,following the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper