Obi, Now National Project, Says Ex-House Leader





Erstwhile Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, has welcomed the defection of the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Auta Zankai from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party(LP) as a breakthrough for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr.Peter Obi.

Arigbe-Osula, a one-time associate of President Muhammadu Buhari said the defection of Zankai and another incumbent member, Suleiman Dabo, Zaria State Constituency from APC to LP has proved to skeptics that Peter Obi is now a national project.

The defection of Dr. Zankai and Hon Dabo was announced last Thursday.

He said: “For several of us who were quick to see the Obi-Datti presidential aspiration as the answer to years of leadership deficit that Nigeria has for long suffered, this news is indeed cheering. It is a rebuff to the claim that Obi cannot win in the north.

“That puerile argument projects the claim that Northerners who…





Source: Thisday Newspaper