SO Energy Lights up Military Hospital in Ghana with Solar Power





SO Energy Ghana, a Sahara Downstream Company, has provided solar powered street bulbs to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, in keeping with its commitment to promoting clean energy and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communicstions, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the donations were made expressly for the hospital’s maternity ward, motor transport yard and Quarter master yard.

The maternity ward cares for pregnant women and new mothers, military offices are housed in the quartermaster yard, and military vehicles are serviced in the motor transport yard.

The project will benefit all the patients, doctors, nurses and all other staff of the maternity ward, quarter master yard and motor transport yard of the 37 Military Hospital.

The statement quoted the Managing Director, So Energy, Yvette Selormey, as saying that bringing energy to life responsibly is the vision that drives the company’s operations as a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper