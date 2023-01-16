Tunde Bakare to Nigerians: Reject ‘Emilokan’ Brand of Politicians





*Warns against politics of entitlement

*We haven’t had it this bad; ensure you vote, Catholic Bishop of Lafia tells Nigerians

Segun James and Dike Onwuamaeze

As Nigerians prepare to elect a new president next month, the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday advised them to shun those promoting ‘emilokan’ and politics of entitlement.

Bakare also pointed out that good politicians seeking for votes from the electorates do not ask others in his campaign team to respond to questions directed at them.

Bakare said this in his state-of-the-nation address.

The comment from the Lagos-based pastor came just as the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang, yesterday urged Nigerians to make themselves physically present during the forthcoming general election, saying the nation have not had it this bad.

Although Bakare he did not mention the name of Senator Bola Tinubu,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper