2023: I’ll Win Despite Obasanjo’s Support for Obi, Says SDP Presidential  Candidate





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Adewole Adebayo, has said that he would win the 2023 presidential election despite Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s preference for the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Adebayo stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said that the ex-president choice of Obi won’t frustrate his chance to win the presidential election.

He described Obasanjo as a father figure and his meeting with him was to seek his support and blessings towards his presidential ambition, noting that he was confident of victory.

The SDP’s presidential candidate said that Obasanjo’s preference for Obi would only make him to work harder to convince Nigerians to vote for since the SDP remained the party to beat in the election.

He expressed confident…





Source: Thisday Newspaper