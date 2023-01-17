2023: Residents Pledge to Support  Bala Mohammed’s Reelection Bid, as Gov Tours LGAs





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the 2023 general elections inches closer, the people of Itas-Gadau and Jama’are Local Government Areas of Bauchi State have vowed to ensure that Governor Bala Mohammed is re-elected to enable him complete the laudable developmental projects he has started.

Alhaji Mukhtar Audu, a grains dealer and Hajiya Maimuna Ayuba of Dogon Daji, said that the entire people of Jama’are are impressed with the performance of Governor Mohammed’s led administration and his style of leadership.

They praised the governor for ensuring equitable distribution of dividends of democracy across the state.

Also speaking, the District Head of Itas Sagir Abdullahi commended the governor for awarding the contract for the construction of Itas-Gadau Road.

Abdullahi noted that the non-motorable nature of the road was one of the major challenges confronting the people of the area.

He prayed for the success of the governor at the forthcoming governorship election…





Source: Thisday Newspaper