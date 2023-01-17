Anxiety in Ondo over Akeredolu’s Health





•I’m not faced with any life-threatening Illness, says governor

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Tuesday declared that there was no cause for alarm over his state of health.

There has been growing anxiety in the state over governor Akeredolu’s health. However, reacting through a statement made available to Journalists by his Chief Press Secretary , Richard Olatunde, the governor assured the people of the state and Nigerians, that he was in good condition and there should be no cause for alarm.

The statement read: “We have observed the growing anxiety about the State of Health of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. The good people of the State and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday. We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper