APC, PDP Biker over Defection Claims in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for parading the former state Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Umar Alfa Immam, as defectors from the APC in the state.

The council explained that the duo have ceased to be members of APC, adding that they had at one time or another left APC folds before the 2019 general election.

While addressing journalists at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, assured the people that the ruling party would continue to consolidate on the gains of the good stewardship of the state Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello. The council pointed out that the 13 years of the PDP in Kogi State was a colossal loss, adding that APC has impacted positively on the people in terms of dividends of democracy.

According to him,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper