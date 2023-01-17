At Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Gov Emmanuel Calls for National Unity





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has advocated peace, love and national unity among the political class across the country to reciprocate the sacrifices of gallant soldiers, who paid supreme price in serving humanity and the nation, especially as this year’s general elections beckon.

Governor Emmanuel made the advocacy while speaking at the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the State Cenotaph, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

He observed that circumstances that predisposed operations in which the heroes laid down their lives still persist across the nation, and therefore cautioned politicians against incendiary and unwarranted comments that enlarge the chasm of separation and weaken the cords of national unity.

The Governor encouraged them to demonstrate attributes that would fan the embers of unity and further extend the frontiers of love and brotherhood, lest the sacrifices of gallant officers and men of the Nigerian…





Source: Thisday Newspaper