Atiku: It’s Too Risky to Hand over Nigeria to Tinubu or Obi





•Voting APC is rewarding failure, says Saraki

•Insists LP lacks spread, structure to win, make good govt

•Keyamo: APC in pole position to win election

James Emejo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said it would be too risky for Nigerians to hand over their future to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, or that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in next month’s election.

This was just as former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the 2023 general election would be a referendum on the performance of the APC-led government, adding that Nigerians would not reward failure.

But the Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, countered Saraki, saying that the ruling party was in pole position to win the forthcoming elections

Speaking at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG)…





Source: Thisday Newspaper