Atiku: Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Recipe for Disaster





*Church to take decision soon, says ECWA President

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Muslim Muslim ticket is a recipe for disaster.

Speaking in Jos while gracing the 2023 extra-ordinary General Church Council, GCC of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Atiku asked Christians to have confidence in him, adding that they stand to gain a lot from him.

The former Vice President, who was represented by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, encouraged Nigerians of different religious backgrounds to live in peace and harmony.

He said: “A divided Nigeria cannot achieve the purpose of God for us as a people. A divided country will only keep us in darkness and disunity. All through my life, I have lived and worked harmoniously with people of other faiths and ethnic affiliations with ease because of mutual understanding and respect….





Source: Thisday Newspaper