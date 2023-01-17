Breaking: Protest in Niger Community Where Bandits Burnt Catholic Priest, One Dead





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

One person has been killed while two others were injured when police reportedly shot into a crowd protesting in Kaffinkoro town in the Paikoro local government area of Niger state on Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the police station in the town has also been burnt by protesters.

Kaffinkoro town is where a Catholic Clergyman Reverend Isaac Achi was burnt to death by unknown bandits while his assistant Reverend Collins was shot and had been hospitalised.

The latest incident occurred almost 72 hours after the murder of Reverend Achi.

THISDAY learnt that trouble started when some women and youth in the town assembled at the burnt vicarage of the Catholic Diocese to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the departed clergyman and against those who have been terrorising the town and for God to expose the perpetrators.

During the prayers, it was gathered that a detachment of policemen from Kafin-koro police division stormed the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper