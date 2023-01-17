Emefiele Resumes, Says He Remains Committed to His Oath of Office, Buhari’s Policy Direction





•DSS denies arresting CBN governor

•President intervenes, insists court order must be obeyed

•Adegboruwa, human rights group ask secret police to stop harassing apex bank’s governor

Kingsley Nwezeh, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad with a renewed commitment to perform the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was just as the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday denied the news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the CBN’s office and arrested Emefiele, describing it as fake news.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, explained that Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work yesterday.

According to him, “the governor resumed with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper