Imo PDP Suspends Campaign for One Week, Plans Protest over Attack on Ugochinyere 





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has declared one week suspension of campaigns, to mourn the four persons gruesomely murdered by gunmen last week, during an invasion of the residence of the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, motorcades conveying gunmen, arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

In separate internal memos, issued by the party’s state secretary Hon. (Nze) Ray Emeana, and titled, ”Suspension of Campaigns for One Week and Visit to Security Agencies, the party resolved to stage a protest at the police station and office of the Director, State Security.

Emeana explained that for the one week mourning the party’s flags shall fly at half mast and all party faithfuls are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper