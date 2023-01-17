INEC Urged to Engage Professional Bodies for Credible Elections





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Abuja School of Social and Political Theory (ASSPT) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage as many professionals as possible to guarantee credible elections come next month.

The institution has also announced that as part of its commitment to ensuring the credible management of the 2023 general elections, it has established 2023 Election Observatory to monitor, analyze and prescribe solutions to the issues that will affect the credibility and fairness of 2023 elections.

The Director of ASSPT, Dr. Sam Amadi, in a press conference held in Abuja yesterday, explained that the “objective of the observatory is to offer an independent analysis of the challenges of free and fair election and help INEC in its preparations towards the 2023 general elections.”

Amadi said: “The most important aspect of the electoral process is not the actual voting, but actions taken by the electoral management body to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper