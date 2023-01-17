ISMN Lagos Chapter Inaugurates Onigbanjo, Others as Executives





The Lagos Chapter of the Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria has installed new executives to lead the Institute’s operations for the next two years. Deputy General Manager, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, Mrs. Ajibike Onigbanjo, serves as Chairman of the new executive team.

Outgoing Chairman of the Chapter, Mr. Abidemi Onajobi, said during the inauguration and handover ceremony at the weekend that he believes the new executives have what it takes to make the Lagos Chapter of ISMN the flagship chapter. Onajobi praised the new chairman for answering the call to serve the institute and for her contributions to its growth. He encouraged her to view her new duties as an opportunity to make a difference at the institute.

Onajobi thanked the Institute’s members for their love and support during his tenure and encouraged them to support the new executives and remain committed to the Institute’s ideals. He stated that ensuring strategy’s rightful place in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper