Man Utd Fans Want Osimhen at Old Trafford Next Summer 





Following the resurgence of Manchester United as a title contender in the on-going English Premier League season, supporters of the Red Devils have urged the club to sign in-form Nigerian and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

United triumphed over city rival, Manchester City last Saturday at Old Trafford to close up the gap with the Etihad side just a point but nine points adrift of run-away leader, Arsenal.

Several Manchester United supporters have once again reiterated their hopes of seeing the club make a move for Osimhen in this year’s summer transfer window.

The resurging Manchester United are desperate to add to their attacking options this month, having first to sign Burley Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan for rest of the season.

Weghorst is believed to be a temporary solution to United’s goalscoring problems before looking to invest in a big-name striker during the summer.

Napoli ace Osimhen, as reported by the Manchester Evening News two months…





Source: Thisday Newspaper